Charlotte vs Lilibet: Princesses to spark Royal drama over major heirloom

Royal feud looms as Princess Charlotte, Lilibet eye same heirloom

A huge royal feud may be brewing between Princess Charlotte and Princess Lilibet over who gets to wear the famous Spencer Tiara, previously worn by their grandmother, Princess Diana.

The tiara, which the former Princess of Wales worn at her wedding to then-Prince Charles in 1981, is not a part of the Royal collection but could still spark a huge drama.

According to a jewellery expert, Prince William and Prince Harry’s daughters may inherit the crown which is now worth around £400,000 and is kept in the Spencer family.

Speaking with The Express, Maxwell Stone claimed that William and Kate Middleton’s daughter is more likely to wear the tiara than Princess Lilibet.

Sharing the reason behind it, the expert said Charlotte is a key part of the royal family and often seen as carrying on Diana’s legacy.

Whereas, Harry and Meghan Markle’s little girl, Lilibet, lives outside the royal family fold which could make it harder for her to access the heirloom.

This could spark a huge row between the two princesses, which might make the feud between their fathers, William and Harry, even worse.

“The chances of Princess Charlotte or Princess Lilibet wearing the Spencer Tiara one day are certainly possible,” Stone said.

He added that even though there are “several key factors," the tiara is “not part of the Crown Jewels or royal collection,” and is considered privately owned.

Stone further speculated that chances of Charlotte wearing the headpiece are higher than Lilibet, as she is “a key figure within the core royal family.”

Charlotte also “embodies her grandmother’s legacy in a very public way, making the Spencer Tiara a fitting and symbolic choice for a future occasion — particularly a wedding.”

“While Princess Lilibet shares the same lineage, her ties to the royal institution are more distant,” he continued.

“Raised outside traditional royal circles, her path is less entwined with royal custom, which may make access to the tiara less straightforward.”