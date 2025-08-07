Prince Harry furious over use of Princess Diana's name in ugly charity feud

Prince Harry slams Diana's name being used in charity feud

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly furious over his late mom Princess Diana’s name being involved in a charity feud.

After Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho exited Sentebale charity recently, board chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka claimed that there had been a culture of bullying and racism. However, a probe by charity failed to back up the allegations.

Moreover, Sophie also talked about Princess Diana in her response to the report, saying, “Despite the recent turbulence, we will always be inspired by the vision of our founders, Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso, who established Sentebale in memory of their precious mothers, Princess Diana and Queen ‘Mamohato.’”

Now, insiders claim that Harry was furious over his mother, Princess Diana and Prince Seeiso’s mother Queen ‘Mamohato’ being involved in the matter.

A friend close to the Duke of Sussex told Daily Beast that Sophie was trying to “divert attention” adding, “...it is disgusting that Sophie Chandauka has invoked their mothers, Princess Diana and Queen ‘Mamohato, using their names and legacies against their sons. It is appalling.”

“In the 19 years since Harry and Seeiso set up the charity, it has helped over 100,000 children. In the short time that Sophie Chandauka has been in charge, she has dragged the charity into the mud,” the friend also added.

They noted, “She has tanked it. Now the Charity Commission has found her claims of racism and misogyny to be baseless. They are false.”

Meanwhile DailyMail also reported that Prince Harry has spent hours on the phone with supporters, expressing concerns over what he describes as a 'hostile takeover' of the charity he helped build.