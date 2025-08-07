Prince Harry receives sad news amid Sentebale row

Sentebale reveals if Prince Harry can still come back

Sentebale has confirmed that Prince Harry’s chapter with the charity has officially been closed as the Duke of Sussex cannot comeback legally.

According to GB News, the Duke of Sussex cannot return to any role within the organization even though he has been cleared of harassment and misogyny allegations.

Despite earlier talk that he and co-founder Prince Seeiso might find a way back in after stepping down earlier this year, a Sentebale spokesperson has stated it’s not legally possible.

“From a legal perspective, this is not possible,” the representative said.

The charity, which they founded nearly 20 years ago to support young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana, has faced internal tensions, including a dispute with current chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka.

However, a report by Newsweek claimed that Prince Seeiso is looking into whether the Lesotho branch could operate separately. If that happens, there is a possibility that Harry could rejoin.

Speaking with the publication, a source revealed, “There are a lot of complexities to the governance structure of Sentebale, which means we're not entirely clear as to, for example, whether or not Sentebale in Lesotho is a separate organisation and charity to Sentebale in the UK.

“And it's something that Prince Seeiso is exploring,” they added. “If Prince Seeiso can find a way to extricate Sentebale in Lesotho from Sophie Chandauka he would do it in a heartbeat.”

“If that were the case, then I think there is a world in which Prince Harry would love to work with Prince Seeiso again in effectively continuing the good work the pair have done for nearly the last two decades.”