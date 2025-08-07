Prince William plans major action against Andrew after revelations in new book

Prince William’s plans to punish uncle Prince Andrew revealed

Prince Andrew has caused a new stress to the members of the Royal family but this time, Prince William is expected to take a major action.

Royal author Andrew Lownie has made some shocking revelations in his new book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York about Andrew.

The bombshell new book includes details of his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a heated altercation with Prince Harry and also secrets about his marriage to Sarah Ferguson.

While experts claim that King Charles would not strip Andrew’s royal titles despite his many scandals, William could take a drastic action against those who threaten monarchy’s reputation with their antics.

"I think to a large extent Charles has adhered to that as a safe policy—the moment you start tearing the family apart, where does it stop?" royal historian and biographer Christopher Wilson said.

"With William, it will be a different approach—he has hard-nosed ideas about how the Royal Family needs to appear in the frenzied social media world we now inhabit, and I think will be ruthless,” Wilson added while speaking with Telegraph.

"Prince William, those around him attest, understands the reputational threat his uncle poses to the monarchy in a new generation and will not shy away from taking action if it needs to fall to him."

The publication further revealed that while there is a “mechanism” by which the Parliament can remove the Dukedom title and even the title of Prince, the process is not impossible to follow through.