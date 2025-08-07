 
Geo News

Prince William plans major action against Andrew after revelations in new book

Prince Andrew causes new stress to Royal family as expert writes bombshell book

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 07, 2025

Prince William’s plans to punish uncle Prince Andrew revealed
Prince William’s plans to punish uncle Prince Andrew revealed

Prince Andrew has caused a new stress to the members of the Royal family but this time, Prince William is expected to take a major action.

Royal author Andrew Lownie has made some shocking revelations in his new book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York about Andrew.

The bombshell new book includes details of his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a heated altercation with Prince Harry and also secrets about his marriage to Sarah Ferguson.

While experts claim that King Charles would not strip Andrew’s royal titles despite his many scandals, William could take a drastic action against those who threaten monarchy’s reputation with their antics.

"I think to a large extent Charles has adhered to that as a safe policy—the moment you start tearing the family apart, where does it stop?" royal historian and biographer Christopher Wilson said.

"With William, it will be a different approach—he has hard-nosed ideas about how the Royal Family needs to appear in the frenzied social media world we now inhabit, and I think will be ruthless,” Wilson added while speaking with Telegraph.

"Prince William, those around him attest, understands the reputational threat his uncle poses to the monarchy in a new generation and will not shy away from taking action if it needs to fall to him."

The publication further revealed that while there is a “mechanism” by which the Parliament can remove the Dukedom title and even the title of Prince, the process is not impossible to follow through. 

Prince Andrew's scandalous behaviour while married to Sarah Ferguson exposed video
Prince Andrew's scandalous behaviour while married to Sarah Ferguson exposed
Prince Andrew receives shocking news after bombshell revelations in new book
Prince Andrew receives shocking news after bombshell revelations in new book
Prince Harry 'utterly devastated' as his 'life's work' collapses
Prince Harry 'utterly devastated' as his 'life's work' collapses
Prince William, Andrew at war after insult to Kate Middleton
Prince William, Andrew at war after insult to Kate Middleton
Prince Harry repeats patterns after great ‘storming out'
Prince Harry repeats patterns after great ‘storming out'
Meghan Markle lets down credibility with ‘narcissistic' post
Meghan Markle lets down credibility with ‘narcissistic' post
How Meghan Markle controlled peace of mind with birthday post
How Meghan Markle controlled peace of mind with birthday post
Pamela Anderson gives nod of approval to Meghan Markle
Pamela Anderson gives nod of approval to Meghan Markle