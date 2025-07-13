Kylie Jenner's stepbrother Brody ties the knot with Tiarah 'Tia' Blanco

Photo: Kylie Jenner's stepbrother Brody weds Tiarah 'Tia' Blanco

Brody Jenner and Tiarah “Tia” Blanco have tied the knot.

As per the latest findings of TMZ, the stepbrother of Kendall Jenner and Kylie got married on Saturday, July 12.

For those unversed, Brody is the son of Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner), a retired Olympic gold medalist and reality TV personality, and Linda Thompson.

The publication also reported that around 60 to 70 guests were in attendance, including Jenner's dad, Caitlyn Jenner.

Sharing insights into her bridal blessing, the 28-year-old spoke her heart out the day before the wedding.

“A truly special day I will never forget,” she wrote on Instagram July 11 alongside several photos from the pre-wedding ceremony.

“I have the very best friends in the world. Thank you for blessing our marriage tomorrow and making me feel so loved & special. My gratitude runs deep for my sisterhood,” Tiarah added.