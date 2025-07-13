Khloe Kardashian celebrates Color Run with kids

Khloe Kardashian shares fun moments from Color Run event

Khloe Kardashian shared heartfelt moments with her kids.

The reality TV star celebrated the Color Run event with her kids and close friends.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Khloe posted a series of photos and videos from the fun event.

In the pictures, the Good American founder can be seen spending some quality time with her children, a daughter True and son Tatum.

Khloe, donning a white shirt and black shorts, can be seen playing and dancing in the garden with her children, as well as her nephews and nieces.

In the caption, Khloe wrote, “Color Run 2025”

She went on to reveal that this year marks her third year doing Color Run with her daughter True.

“Mine and True’s 3rd year doing the color run,” she wrote.

“This year we got some more recruits and we couldn’t have been happier! Memories,” Khloe concluded.

Khloe Kardashian shares her children True and Tatum with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson.