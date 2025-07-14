Prince Harry big mistake as he spoke about Royal secrets

Prince Harry has seemingly made a mistake by talking about Royal secrets.

The Duke of Sussex, who teased new information after releasing the memoir 'Spare,' spoke in error.

The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, Royal Correspondent at 5 News, Simon Viger, reveals: “My issue with Netflix is Harry has said there's stuff he's kept back that he hasn't put in the book, that he didn't put in the documentary.

“And he's never going to talk about it.

“If the Netflix deal is continuing, they're going to say, ‘look, so much for behind the scenes at Polo and flower sprinkles, we actually want to know what else there is.’”

He explained: "It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.

"But there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me.

“Now you could argue that some of the stuff I've put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway," he noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.