Prince George said THIS about his tennis skills

July 14, 2025

Prince George's humble comment at Wimbledon revealed

Prince George joined his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at the 2025 Wimbledon.

On the fourteenth day of the tournament, George along with his sister, Princess Charlotte attended the men’s singles final. Meanwhile, their youngest brother Prince Louis did not join them.

When Kate, William along with George and Charlotte met doubles champions Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool, the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales was asked about his athletic abilities, as reported by The Telegraph.

Sharing about his tennis skills, George humbly stated, “I’m alright.”

It is worth mentioning that this marked Prince George’s third time at Wimbledon.

The yong royal’s keen interest in sports is quite visible as previously Kate Middleton revealed that George has hit the court with legendary player Roger Federer.

Moreover, George often joins Prince William at soccer games and supports Aston Villa. Previously, the Prince of Wales revealed that George was “part of the pride,” which is used to denote fans of Aston Villa.

