Prince William, Kate Middleton show off personalized moments from Wimbledon with George, Charlotte

Prince William, Kate Middleton bring family to Wimbledon

Prince William and Kate Middleton just attended the 2025 Wimbledon day fourteen.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were also joined by their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to enjoy Wimbledon on Sunday, July 13, 2025. However, the youngest son, Prince Louis, was not spotted with the family at Wimbledon.

Notably, the official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a collection of pictures in which the entire family can be seen arriving at the venue in colour-coordinated in blues.

William and George donned suits and ties, while Kate and Charlotte sported summer dresses.

For the unversed, the outing comes just a day after Kate returned to Wimbledon amid health concerns, as she, the Princess of Wales, attended the ladies’ singles final at the tournament on Saturday, July 12.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince George and Princess Charlotte have both attended Wimbledon before but their little brother, Prince Louis, is yet to make his Wimbledon debut.

Also, Kate Middleton has attended the tournament every year since she tied the knot with Prince William in 2011, except for when she was advised against attending in 2013 due to her pregnancy.