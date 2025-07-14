Meghan Markle, Harry accused of planning a rift between King Charles, William

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry using peace talk to divide King Charles away from William?

King Charles has just hinted at what Prince Harry’s role will be after their peace talks its believed

An expert has revealed a major sign King Charles has hinted at, regarding Prince Harry following their peace talks.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams is the one that pointed out this apparent hint, in his conversation with the MailOnline.

According to the expert, “The King and Harry are currently, we understood from Harry's interview on the BBC, not speaking.”

But, “this meeting obviously is a sign things are moving forward,” he noted.

The one thing most important to note though, according to Mr Fitzwilliams’ is Prince William’s involvement in making this happen.

Because “the King would never have made these moves without William's support and understanding.” Given that “William and Catherine are the future of the monarchy.”

And this comes despite Prince William still harboring anger towards his younger brother the expert admitted. “He has undoubtedly been furious at the way the Sussexes have behaved and undoubtedly regards Harry's behaviour as treason of a sort,” so much so that “they reportedly have not spoken in over two years.”

So even though he feels “ideally, the Sussexes might like to drive a wedge between the King and the heir to the throne. They won't succeed.”