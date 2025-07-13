Riley Keough's wild nights at Graceland pushing Priscilla Presley to breaking point

Riley Keough ignites outrage with wild behaviour at Graceland

Riley Keough’s pool parties at Graceland are reportedly upsetting Priscilla Presley over grave concerns.

According to the report of Radar Online, the 36-year-old American actress has turned Graceland into a real party place, with loud pool parties near the grave of her grandfather Elvis Presley, the late American singer and actor, who passed away due to a cardiac arrhythmia at the age of 42 on August 16, 1977.

A family insider told the same outlet that the wild parties next to the Meditation Garden are disturbing the peaceful area inside the Memphis mansion.

“Graceland is turning into a tourist circus. She wants to do personal stuff like this there, and it's a huge affront to fans who travel to the property and spend big money to pay tribute year after year,” the insider shared.

Notably, the family cemetery is right next to the pool, where Elvis, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, her son Benjamin Keough, his mother Gladys, and his grandmother all are buried.

"People are wandering through during the get-togethers. It's insane," the source claimed.

In addition, the parties are also said to be causing problems between Riley and her grandmother Priscilla and the 88-year-old American businesswoman and actress said the situation “is reopening a wound,” per the insider.

She strongly condemns parties being organized in sacred Presley spaces where even the Under the Bridge star’s mother, Lisa, who passed away due to bowel obstruction at the age of 54 on January 12, 2023, is also buried.

“It's unseemly and tasteless. It dishonors everything Elvis and Lisa Marie built,” the insider mentioned.