Kate Middleton grabs attention with 'new era' at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton is lauded for her charming personality and as she makes final appearance at Wimbledon.

The Princess of Wales, who attended the badminton matches this week alongside her husband Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte, is praised for her charisma.

"This very charming and unequivocal role-reversal by William and Kate showed beyond doubt how much the new era of monarchy will be based on equality rather than traditional status,” Judi James

“There was an air of increased confidence here as she instigated conversations and turned occasionally to her family to explain details and introductions,” Judi adds.

Speaking about Prince William and his support towards Kate, the expert added: “He looked like a very compliant and proud ‘plus one’ to his wife here, with his hands clasped in front of his torso as he chatted. His eyelid-stutters and cut-off rituals hinted at a more passive approach than his confident and very popular wife.”