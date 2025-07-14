Rita Ora teases 'steamy' new music: 'Not holding back'

Photo: Rita Ora weighs in on latest single 'Heat': 'Not holding back'

Rita Ora recently talked about her latest single Heat and her upcoming fourth studio album.

While speaking to PEOPLE Magazine at The Hill in New York to celebrate Wimbledon, the songbird touched upon her new banger called Heat, co-written by Troye Sivan.

Sharing that the single embodied the energy of her upcoming fourth studio album, Rita told the outlet, "The whole theme of this record is really about being instant [and] really direct with my messaging and stripping everything back behind me, production wise."

"This energy with ‘Heat’ was so perfect just to get people ready for the new character," she added claiming that she was ready to welcome her new era.

The track in discussion was co-written by Troye Sivan, someone Rita "have a lot in common."

She hailed the songwriter by saying, "I love his sexuality and the celebration he has with that."

Rita went on to add, "I was really inspired for me and my womanhood to really kind of celebrate my sexuality, my sexiness and get back into my body, you know? And this really just embodied that."

Referring the song's provocative first lyric, Rita said it gives "such a clear message of, like, ‘Oh, wow, she really isn't holding back this time.' And I'm really not."