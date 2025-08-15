Reese Witherspoon plans big lifestyle change with new beau

Reese Witherspoon to leave Hollywood for new beau?

Reese Witherspoon is leaving her Hollywood pals behind to build a new life and social circle with her new beau Oliver Haarmann.

Reese wants to leave the superficial crowd of Los Angeles and wants to mingle with European and NYC people.

"Reese is done making the scene and trying to fit in with the superficial crowd of L.A. phonies," a mole told Radar Online.

The Morning Show actress, who has built her career up to become a producer as well as running a fashionline and a successful book club (which gives her first shot at movie adaptations of the books she promotes), has an estimated net worth of $440 million and no longer needs to appease L.A people.

Reese began dating Haarmann last summer and reportedly flies from her homes in Nashville and Los Angeles to spend time with him in NYC.

"This guy has opened up her world outside of Hollywood," said the insider.

This comes after the couple were spotted apartment hunting in the Big Apple in March.

"Reese is keen to fully move in with Oliver in New York, where she's embracing culture and interesting people who want conversation, not gossip," the insider remarked.

"She's being introduced to a cultured crowd of people who are way more exciting than the Hollywood posse who seemingly only want to talk about who’s hot and who’s not and the latest facial rejuvenation," they added.

The tipster also note that likes that "Oliver's a normal guy with a paunch".

Reese Witherspoon was previously married to Cruel Intentions co-star Ryan Phillippe and shares daughter Ava with him. Her second marriage was with talent agent Jim Toth.