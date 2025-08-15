Gal Gadot continues vacations amid criticism

Gal Gadot is spending time in Israel, sharing glimpses of her desert getaway with friends on Instagram Stories on Friday.

The “Wonder Woman” star posted multiple pictures and a short clip with her girlfriends, with captions suggesting she is vacationing in the country.

The posts, which showed Gadot relaxing outdoors and enjoying the scenic backdrop, come weeks after the Israel actress shared an Instagram post that drew harsh criticism from some followers, who accused her of failing to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

While the actress has repeatedly called for the release of hostages held by militants , critics argue she has not condemned the violence inflicted on Palestinians during the ongoing conflict.

Thousands of her fans has accused the actress of ignoring Palestinian suffering.

Gadot has not publicly responded to the comments or addressed the criticism, instead continuing to post personal and professional updates to her Instagram followers.



