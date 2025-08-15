 
Lily James shares her 'wild' experience of using dating app

Lily James plays Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd in the new movie 'Swiped'

August 15, 2025

Lily James has recently shared her "wild" experience of using a dating app.

The 36-year-old actress, who plays Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd in the new movie Swiped, opened up about her dating life in an interview with Who What Wear magazine.

“I’ve never been on a dating app, personally. However, in research for the character, I went on my friend’s Bumble account just to get a sense of the app that I’m pretending I created,” said Lily.

The Cinderella actress further said, “One of our producers, Jen Gibgot, met her partner on Bumble. My best friend met her husband on Bumble. You start talking and you realize, like, how many matches, how many babies."

"That’s the profound effect that these dating apps—Bumble in particular—have had. It’s wild," Lily added.

Later in the interview, the Mamma Mia actress also hinted at her relationship status right now.

“I was always in relationships when the apps started. Now, I just don’t know,” Lily said, seemingly teasing that she is single.

"Now, I just don't know. I feel a bit self-conscious … I try to stay really private, as private as I can. To be on a dating app feels a bit counterintuitive to that desire," she added.

On the professional front, Lily is currently promoting her upcoming  movie, Swiped.

The highly anticipated movie will hit cinemas on September 19.

