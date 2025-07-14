Jennifer Aniston's new romance 'very different' from her exes?

Jennifer Aniston 'very happy' with Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston, famed for her role of Rachel Green in Friends, is dating hypnotherapist Jim Curtis.

Insiders have recently confirmed that Aniston is “very happy” with her new romance with Curtis.

The source told People Magazine, “They've been seeing each other for a few months now. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work.”

“She's really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it's still casual,” insider added.

They went on to add, “She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right.”

“Jen's in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy,” the source added.

Notably, the sources claimed that Aniston’s new romance Curtis is different from her exes, which includes Brad Pitt, John Mayer, Bradley Cooper, Charlie Schlatter and others.

“He's very different from anyone she's dated before,” they added.

Jennifer Aniston, who is known for keeping her love life hidden, was recently spotted with Jim Curtis on a yacht in Mallorca, where they were also joined by the actress’ friends including Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka.