Keke Palmer gushes over steamy scenes with Pete Davidson

Keke Palmer raves about onscreen chemistry with Pete Davidson

Keke Palmer is opening up about what it was like to share steamy scenes with Pete Davidson in their new action-comedy The Pickup.

The actress, 31, was promoting the film in a recent interview when the conversation turned to her rapport with Davidson, who plays her love interest in the Tim Story-directed film.

“I honestly think he and I have chemistry,” Palmer told Entertainment Weekly. “Look, I don't know anybody that Pete don't have chemistry with. I mean, he's pretty well-liked in the female world.”

Palmer also connected the dots to how the two co-stars found a comfortable rhythm quickly. “He’s so sweet, so it was comfortable even though we were being all naked and stuff like that,” she said, noting the steamy scenes were shot early in production.

“I think it might've been the second day or so. We were both really putting our best foot forward. I think it's a big opportunity for us both.”

The pair also star alongside comedy legend Eddie Murphy, which Palmer called a full-circle moment for both.

“We started out acting and performing as kids,” she noted. “I mean, [Pete] started doing standup at 12. I started acting at nine. Now we’re in our thirties, working with Eddie Murphy. These are the moments we dreamed of.”

Palmer will next appear in Good Fortune, releasing on October 17, as well as The Angry Birds Movie 3 and Spaceballs 2.