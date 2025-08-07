 
Geo News

Kelly Clarkson addresses decision to postpone Las Vegas residency

Clarkson had five shows scheduled between August 2 and 10 at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 07, 2025

Kelly Clarkson postpones Las Vegas residency
Kelly Clarkson postpones Las Vegas residency

Kelly Clarkson is pressing pause on her Las Vegas residency to focus on her children amid her ex-husband's illness.

The singer-songwriter announced on Wednesday that she has to postpone the remaining dates of her Chemistry: An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson residency, which were scheduled for August 2, 3, 7, 9, and 10 at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she said in a statement shared via Instagram.

No new dates have been announced.

Clarkson was married to music manager Brandon Blackstock for seven years before they split in June 2020. They welcomed two children—River Rose, 10, and Remington Alexander, 8, during their marriage.

Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020, which finalised two years later.

Selena Gomez shares her unexpected love story with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez shares her unexpected love story with Benny Blanco
Machine Gun Kelly's grim diet plan sparks concerns video
Machine Gun Kelly's grim diet plan sparks concerns
Keke Palmer gushes over steamy scenes with Pete Davidson
Keke Palmer gushes over steamy scenes with Pete Davidson
Ana de Armas wants to 'bring her best' for Tom Cruise: Source
Ana de Armas wants to 'bring her best' for Tom Cruise: Source
'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland praises John Cena's work ethic
'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland praises John Cena's work ethic
Margot Robbie eyed for lead role in 'Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman' remake
Margot Robbie eyed for lead role in 'Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman' remake
Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday reveals '2 big rules' imposed by famous parents
Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday reveals '2 big rules' imposed by famous parents
Jennifer Hudson reveals her 'happy place' involves boyfriend Common
Jennifer Hudson reveals her 'happy place' involves boyfriend Common