Kelly Clarkson addresses decision to postpone Las Vegas residency

Kelly Clarkson postpones Las Vegas residency

Kelly Clarkson is pressing pause on her Las Vegas residency to focus on her children amid her ex-husband's illness.

The singer-songwriter announced on Wednesday that she has to postpone the remaining dates of her Chemistry: An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson residency, which were scheduled for August 2, 3, 7, 9, and 10 at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she said in a statement shared via Instagram.

No new dates have been announced.

Clarkson was married to music manager Brandon Blackstock for seven years before they split in June 2020. They welcomed two children—River Rose, 10, and Remington Alexander, 8, during their marriage.

Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020, which finalised two years later.