Kelly Clarkson makes rare remark on new version of song originally written for ex husband

Kelly Clarkson calls latest version of 'Piece by Piece' 'empowering'

Kelly Clarkson opened up about singing the new version of her 2015 hit song, which she originally wrote for her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock

The 43-year-old pop singer, who changed the lyrics of the song after divorcing Brandon, shared song Piece by Piece now feels “empowering.”

“I wrote it [when] I was feeling a type of way, and hoping more than [anything]. And then, I changed it a couple summers ago,” she said during her Las Vegas residency. “I had to sing it. I was like, ‘I gotta sing it ‘cause people kept asking for it.’ But, it just didn’t feel right.”

Now the latest version is focused more on self-worth.

“I was like, ‘I kinda like the way I’m going with it,’ so I changed it just a little bit more,” Kelly noted.

“It became aware to me that, man, this is a lot to put on one person anyway… I ended up as more of an empowering thing.”

“It’s more of an empowering thing for me now, and I love it,” Kelly added.

It is pertinent to mention that Kelly and her ex husband Brandon were married for almost seven years and parted ways in June 2020. The pair welcomed two kids together: daughter River Rose in 2014 and son Remington Alexander in 2016.