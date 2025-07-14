Travis Kelce gets unexpected Taylor Swift reminder

Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift shoutout mid-golf game

Travis Kelce's one of the biggest wins in life will always be his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Even if he forgets the fact for a moment, fans will make sure to remind him of that.

During a recent celebrity golf tournament at the American Century Championship, when the NFL star was all set to show his remarkable golf skills, a fan gave him some motivation by shouting out the August singer.

"You have the best girlfriend in the world. You got it!" the fan told Travis as he walked back and forth on the South Lake Tahoe course in Nevada, as per a video posted on X.

"Good point!" the 35-year-old quarterback replied.

Travis has taken part in the competition, which started off on Friday, July 11, with his brother Jason Kelce.

In a recent chat with People at the American Century Championship golf, Jason gushed over his younger brother.

“Travis and I have been close for a long time. Now with the [New Heights] podcast, we talk to each other more than we ever have. We loved each other growing up. We still love each other. Now it’s more like peer to peer, whereas growing up, being the older brother, it was a little bit different.”

“Now, he’s my best friend on the planet. We get to talk once a week and our families are close,” he continued, calling Travis a “great uncle.