Larry Lamb confirms his retirement from acting

Larry Lamb calls 'Gavin and Stacey' finale his last on-screen appearance

Larry Lamb has officially called time on his acting career with the end of BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey.

The last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey aired in 2024 as a Christmas special, which was also the BBC sitcom's return to screens 14 years after the show's original finale.

"You get so involved with these characters that they become your favourite at that time, they are the focus of your life," the actor told The Daily Mail.

"But to finish up in my 70s playing a character like Mick who is beloved by millions of people, you have to give the writers credit... at this stage in my career Mick is the closest to my heart."

The EastEnders alum, 76, also took a trip down memory lane as he confirmed his retirement from acting.

"I have had a very fortunate career; I've done so much that I am really proud of that maybe not so many people know," he reflected.

"I have worked at the Royal Shakespeare company, the National Theatre, I have been in 12 West End shows, I have done all the principal fringe theatres in London, on Broadway, I have been very lucky and now I am quite happy to let someone else play the big roles."

He concluded, "I find it's a reward, it's better to be known than unknown as far as I'm concerned. Particularly if you are known as a character that people really love... what a way to finish your working life."