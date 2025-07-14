Shannen Doherty remembered with love by Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rose McGowan

Stars honor Shannen Doherty on first death anniversary with emotional tributes

Late Shannen Doherty's pals remembered her on the first anniversary of her death on Sunday.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Rose McGowan took to their Instagram accounts to pen heartfelt notes for their late friend, who passed away last year at the age of 53 due to breast cancer.

Rose poured her heart out, expressing her love for the Beverly Hills 90210 star, stating, "One year ago today you had to fly, but we are on the physical plane of existence, think about you every day with love and gratitude."

She also posted several snaps of Shannen, including a black and white throwback snap to her Stories.

"You are missed," she wrote over the picture for her late Charmed co star.

Whereas, Sarah posted a sweet video with different clips compiled together and set the video to Wiz Khalifa's See You Again.

The Buffy the Vampire star kept her caption simple with a broken heart emoji to express her grief.