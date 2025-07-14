Kris Jenner spoils Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King with sweet surprise

Kris Jenner gives Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King sweet surprise

Kris Jenner gave Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King a SKIMS surprise

Gayle, 70, took to her Instagram account on Sunday, July 13, to share snaps of herself with Oprah and Kris while on a beach getaway, all wearing a gift by The Kardashian star.

She revealed that the SKIMS cover-ups they are wearing are actually gifted by Kris, and she loves them.

"Don’t you love when you admire what someone’s wearing and THEN they give you one?" the journalist wrote, gushing over Kris's sweet gesture. "That’s how @krisjenner rolls on vacation!"

"Loving this @skims and @roberto_cavalli collab. I didn’t check with @oprah but I offered us up for a Skims campaign to promote if needed—you’re welcome @kimkardashian," Gayle noted.

Kim Kardashian, SKIMS founder, popped uppin the comment section praising over the trio in the snaps, writing, "QUEENS, LEGENDS, CHARLIE’S [ANGELS]!

"You all look so beautiful," she gushed.

In the snaps Gayle shared on her social media, Kris can be seen wearing a blue color cover-up, Oprah in orange with a lion print on it, and Gayle wore a beige color with brown strips on it.