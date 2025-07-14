Richard Kind reveals how he coped with body image being a 'fat kid'

Richard Kind recalls growing up as an overweight kid

Richard Kind is opening up about how he learned to cope with fatshaming growing up.

The actor, 68, made an appearance in a recent episode of CBS News Sunday Morning, where he touched upon his lifelong relationship with body image and self-worth.

“I was a fat kid,” Kind said. “I bet I was a loser. I might have made fun of me."

Kind recalled how a friend at a summer camp once shared his own coping mechanism with him.

"He was a fat kid, too, who then lost weight. I eventually lost weight," the actor said. "Still a fat kid even to this day. I'll never be a thin person… In my head, I'm a fat, fat person."

The Only Murders in the Building actor also offered a humorous analogy to explain how he sees his role in Hollywood.

"I am parsley on a plate of meat and potatoes," he joked. "Now, I'm good. I look great there. I'm the freshest parsley! But they're meat and potatoes. What do I do? I help make the plate look great."

The Spin City actor added, "That's fine. That's what I usually do. But I can be cut out. I'm just not necessary all the time. And I'm fine, fine, fine with that. I've made a career of it, haven't I?"

Kind has also served as the announcer on Everybody's Live with John Mulaney and appeared in Sharknado 2.