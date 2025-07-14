Richard Kind reveals how he coped with body image being a 'fat kid'

July 14, 2025
Richard Kind is opening up about how he learned to cope with fatshaming growing up.
The actor, 68, made an appearance in a recent episode of CBS News Sunday Morning, where he touched upon his lifelong relationship with body image and self-worth.
“I was a fat kid,” Kind said. “I bet I was a loser. I might have made fun of me."
Kind recalled how a friend at a summer camp once shared his own coping mechanism with him.
"He was a fat kid, too, who then lost weight. I eventually lost weight," the actor said. "Still a fat kid even to this day. I'll never be a thin person… In my head, I'm a fat, fat person."
The Only Murders in the Building actor also offered a humorous analogy to explain how he sees his role in Hollywood.
"I am parsley on a plate of meat and potatoes," he joked. "Now, I'm good. I look great there. I'm the freshest parsley! But they're meat and potatoes. What do I do? I help make the plate look great."
The Spin City actor added, "That's fine. That's what I usually do. But I can be cut out. I'm just not necessary all the time. And I'm fine, fine, fine with that. I've made a career of it, haven't I?"
Kind has also served as the announcer on Everybody's Live with John Mulaney and appeared in Sharknado 2.