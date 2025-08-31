Sheryl Lee Ralph on what her late mentors would've told her today

Sheryl Lee Ralph says she's had many famous mentors

Sheryl Lee Ralph is remembering the legendary figures who helped shape her career and imagining what they’d say to her today.

Ralph was at the Television Academy Hall of Fame in Los Angeles recently, during which the Emmy-winning actress shared that she's been fortunate to learn from some of the greatest names in stage and screen.

“I had some of the best mentors out there, starting with Mr. Sidney Poitier [and] my great acting teacher, Uta Hagen,” Ralph told People Magazine.

Ralph also reflected on what those late icons would've told her today. “If they were alive right now, I know they'd be saying, ‘I told you. I told you,’” she said, adding, “And I think about it.”

The Tony-nominated performer also marveled at her journey. "I'm a TV child. I'm that kid that sat in front of that 12-inch box — it was black and white. Thank God, it wasn't too long before it turned into color.”