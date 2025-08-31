 
Jodi Benson opens up about growing affection for Ariel

Jodi Benson voiced Ariel in Disney's 1989 classic, 'The Little Mermaid'

Sadaf Naushad
August 31, 2025

Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in The Little Mermaid, just revealed her lifelong connection to the Disney princess.

While attending World Princess Week Celebration at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Jodi had a conversation with PEOPLE magazine and explained how her appreciation for Ariel has only “deepened” over the years.

“Because we kind of are one and the same now,” she says. “We’re going [almost 40] years of having this character, and I know her — and she is me — and we’re kind of combined … so it still just kind of amazes me that I have the privilege to be this character.”

“It still just blows me away,” Jodi mentioned, further adding, “Especially when I meet kids, meet the younger generation, and what the character means to them. It’s such a gift.”

Jodi also revealed to PEOPLE that she has developed a close friendship with other iconic Disney princesses over the years too, including Susan Egan, who voiced Megara in Disney’s Hercules, and Paige O’Hara, who voiced Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

“Susan is amazing,” the actress and singer exclaimed.

“We’ve been friends for a really long time. I’ve been friends with Paige for 45 years. I’ve been friends with Susan for 35 years. So it’s a long time, these are long relationships, and we get to work together [at Disney events], and this is a huge gift,” she explained to the outlet.

“I hope my legacy will be that I helped others well,” the Disney star stated.

“I think that’s really important to me. How to love and serve others. Think less about myself and more about others, which is challenging for all of us,” Jodi Benson, the voice behind Ariel from The Little Mermaid, concluded. 

