Kylie Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift's popularity

Kylie Kelce speaks highly of Taylor Swift

Kylie Kelce recently got candid and sang praises of Taylor Swift.

On the latest episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, the 33-year-old American podcaster hosted pop sensation Ed Sheeran, where they talked about the loudest places the 32-year-old English singer-songwriter has performed at.

He revealed that Detroit, a city in Michigan, was the loudest and most energetic place and it was mainly because Eminem joined him on stage, calling him a cheat code.

When they both went on to discuss who could be a cheat code in Philadelphia, Kelce swiftly named Taylor Swift.

"I think Taylor, just because it's home," the mother of four daughters quipped.

Notably, this came after Swift, the 14 times Grammy Award winner, earned a staggering $2.08 billion in ticket sales from her Eras Tour, which started on March 17, 2023 and ended on December 8, 2024.

The Karma hitmaker travelled five continents, performing in 149 shows in 51 cities, leaving a huge socioeconomic and cultural impact.

It is pertinent to mention that the Eras Tour was the highest-grossing tour of all time.