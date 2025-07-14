James Gunn reveals what 'Superman' story is really about

James Gunn reflects on 'Superman's real meaning

Superman is dominating the box office and the news cycle, given the superhero's plot involving politics sparked similarities with real-world incidents on social media.



Amid this online debate, the movie's director, James Gunn, has taken to Threads to explain what the DC flick is really about.

“I’m incredibly grateful for your enthusiasm and kind words over the past few days. We’ve had a lot of ‘Super’ in Superman over the years," he gushed about the response the comic book fans gave to the film.

"And I’m happy to have made a movie that focuses on the ‘man’ part of the equation — a kind person always looking out for those in need," the director wrote on Threads.

"That that resonates so powerfully with so many people across the world is in itself a hopeful testament to the kindness and quality of human beings. Thank you.”

In line with this, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav lauded James for his opening of a new chapter in DC storytelling.

“This weekend, we watched Superman soar as James Gunn’s passion and vision came to life on the big screen. Superman is just the first step," he added.

"Over the next year alone, DC Studios will introduce the films Supergirl and Clayface in theaters and the series Lanterns on HBO Max, all part of a bold ten-year plan. The DC vision is clear, the momentum is real, and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead," David noted.

Superman is running in theatres now.