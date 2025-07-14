Is Kate Middleton anorexic?

Kate Middleton’s appearance at Wimbledon on Sunday prompted renewed speculation about her weight.

The Princess of Wales returned to her role as patron of the All England Club, accompanied by Prince William and their children, receiving a warm reception and standing ovation.

Such speculation isn’t new. Social media and British tabloids have over the years suggested that Kate’s slender figure points to anorexia or bulimia.

These rumours resurfaced when observers noticed what they claimed were “Russell’s signs” (bandaged fingers) associated with self‑induced vomiting, but there is no medical confirmation that any eating disorder exists.

Kate revealed publicly in March 2024 that an initially non‑cancerous abdominal operation led to a cancer diagnosis and ensuing preventative chemotherapy, which she completed in September 2024, subsequently announcing remission early in 2025.

In interviews she described her recovery as “really , really difficult” and likened it to a roller‑coaster, highlighting long‑term side effects that include emotional and physical tolls, slower energy return, and difficulty functioning normally even post‑treatment

Cancer and chemotherapy can cause weight loss, so any appearance of thinning might plausibly be attributed to her illness and treatment—not to anorexia.

Anorexia nervosa is a mental health disorder characterized by an intense fear of gaining weight, restrictive eating behaviours, distorted body image, and often dangerously low body weight.

There has been no official confirmation from Kate Middleton or Kensington Palace regarding anorexia.