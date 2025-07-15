Paige DeSorbo finds new boyfriend after breakup with Craig Conover

Paige DeSorbo 'back in dating game' months after Craig Conover split

Paige DeSorbo has reportedly found a new boyfriend after parting ways with Craig Conover.

On Monday, an insider spilled to Us Weekly that the 32-year-old TV personality is dating marketing executive Joe D’Amelio and their romance is “going really well.”

“It took a few months for Paige to warm up to being in another relationship again, but she moved on after Craig and is genuinely happy,” added the source.

Joe works as the senior vice president of football marketing at the sports agency, Klutch Sports Group.

In January, Paige was spotted with Joe in a VIP box at a Philadelphia Eagles game.

Recently, during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Summer House alum said that she was “absolutely dating people,” but wasn’t involved in “anything serious.”

For those unversed, Paige called it quits with Criage in November 2024 after three years of dating.

“No one did anything. It wasn’t a bad thing,” the Bravo star said on her and Hannah Berner’s podcast, Giggly Squad.

“I have so much love and respect for Craig. I think he is one of the best people I’ve met in my entire life,” she added.