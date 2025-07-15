Justin Timberlake loses cool at crew over onstage glitches

Justin Timberlake was caught on camera fuming at his stage crew during his concert in England.

The 44-year-old singer lost his temper when his set was cut short due to a sound issue at the Lytham Festival on July 5.

In a clip shared by a fan on TikTok, Justin can be seen screaming at two crew members who informed the musician that it would take a while to fix the issue.

He was in the middle of singing his hit track, Cry Me A River, when the issue occurred.

After the clip went viral on social, fans called out Justin for his unprofessional behavior, with one writing on X, “How embarrassing!!

"Losing it with your support crew is considered highly unprofessional in the world of stage performance," commented another one.

“Justin Timberlakes audio CUTS OFF right as he performs his Britney Spears hate anthem ‘Cry Me A River.’ I’m not saying he deserved it, but gods [sic] timing is always right. Cry ME a river Justin," penned a third one.