Suki Waterhouse breaks silence on her mysterious social media absence

July 15, 2025

Suki Waterhouse explains her mysterious social media absence

Suki Waterhouse has finally disclosed the reason behind her absence from social media.

Taking to her X account on Monday, Robert Pattinson's fiancée revealed that she was hospitalized due to a hernia.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress said that she got the disease after wearing tight pants recently.

"Suki, you never tweet anymore," she penned "Have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell you?"

The mom-of-one also shared a selfie of herself wearing a hospital uniform with multiple IVF drips on her arm.

Another snap shows Suki performing onstage in the aforementioned tight pants.

For those unversed, Suki got engaged to actor Robert in December 2023. The couple also shares a daughter, whom they welcomed in March 2024.

Suki announced her pregnancy just a month before the news of her engagement broke.

