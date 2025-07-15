Cardi B sparks pregnancy speculations

Cardi B shocks fans as she recaps daughter Kulture's Hello Kitty-themed birthday

Cardi B has left her fans wondering if there's a fourth child on the way.

The rapper, 32, recently recapped the Hello Kitty-inspired party she hosted for her eldest daughter on turning seven this week.

The celebration, which was complete with a custom cake, also included a trip to Disney later on.

Cardi shared some more snaps from the celebration with all three kids in attendance, including a possible baby bump!

The Am I the Drama? artist did not provide any more details in the caption and simply wrapped up the post with a sweet shoutout to the birthday girl.

However, eagle-eyed fans did not miss any hints and went straight to the comments.

"Everybody Zoomed In?" one fan wrote while another also cheekily pointed out, "Cardi we know what it is once you start wearing them big t-shirt dresses."

"Looks like baby blossom is sitting on a baby bump," a third user commented.

One fan also made sense of the WAP hitmaker having a rift with her estranged husband Offset, with whom she shares all of her three kids, including 10-month-old daughter Blossom and her 3-year-old son Wave Set.

"Wait a minute," began another fan, before adding, "I know damn well yall see that baby bump under that red shirt. Wait omg is that why offset upset."