Kim Kardashian breaks silence on viral North West decade-old rumor

Kim sets record straight on 'forgotten' North West in Paris hotel decade-old claim

Kim Kardashian called out a long-standing rumor regarding her daughter North West once again.

The 44-year-old reality star addressed the rumor on her Instagram account in a since-expired social media post that she forgot North, one at the time, at a hotel in Paris in 2014.

"I wanted to show off the look before holding her bc her outfit didn't match mine!" Kim wrote on her Stories on July 11, via E! News.

In the decade-old video, captured by paparazzi, she headed out of the hotel in a powder pink two-piece suit with a grey long coat over her shoulders, went to her car, looked confused, and then headed back to the hotel lobby and got back carrying North.

"I didn't forget her!!!!" the mom of four urged.

Back in 2014, she addressed the claims on her X account (formerly Twitter), “Do u guys really think a 1year old would be inside the lobby by herself!” she tweeted. “Oh wait she was waiting to check out lol”

It is pertinent to mention that Kim shares North now 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with her ex-husband Kanye West.