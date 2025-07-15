Beyoncé faces setback as her unreleased music is stolen

Beyoncé got into big trouble as her unreleased music was allegedly stolen from her team's rental car in Atlanta.

On Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for an unidentified suspect who stole hard drives containing the Halo hitmaker's non-public tracks from her team's car on July 8.

Choreographer Christopher Grant and Dancer Diandre Blue told police that the drives were inside stolen suitcases, which also contained two MacBooks, Apple headphones, as well as luxury clothes and designer sunglasses.

“Mr. Grant advised he was also carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé,” stated the Atlanta Police Department, as per E! News.

“He advised…that her hard drives for her upcoming show in Atlanta were stolen also. The hard drives contained water marked music, some un-released music, footage plans for the show and past and future set lists,” according to the police report.

For those unversed, Beyoncé and her team were in Atlanta for the concert scheduled for Monday, July 14.