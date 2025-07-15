Sofía Vergara's sister Sandra and three new realtors join 'Selling Sunset'

Netflix teases new cast members of 'Selling Sunset'

Sofía Vergara's sister Sandra Vergara is set to make her Selling Sunset debut.

Netflix introduced the actor-turned-realtor in a recent press release, announcing that Sandra will be joining the Los Angeles-based cast of Selling Sunset for season 9, along with three other new faces.

"Oh and if that last name rings a bell: Yes, she's the cousin and adoptive sister of fellow actor Sofia Vergara," Netflix added.

Sandra also teased the news in an Instagram Stories post after the announcement, writing, "I guess the cat's out of the bag."

Sandra also anticipated her upcoming debut in the press release, saying, "The O Group felt like the perfect fit: sharp, high energy, and full of people who are at the top of their game."

"Season 9 definitely brings some unexpected twists. There are some jaw-dropping moments you won’t see coming," she added.

Sandra began her career on E! alongside RuPaul and has appeared in TV shows including CSI, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Nip/Tuck.

Speaking with Netflix, Sandra said that she hopes to join the O Group with "an instinct for value and ability to navigate high-stakes environments."

"I've always had an eye for design and a love for people, so combining that in real estate just clicked," she said. "I'd seen [Selling Sunset] and always thought the women were incredibly dynamic. But being on the inside now, it’s a whole different level of excitement."

While Netflix hasn’t officially set a release date for season 9, cast member Amanza Smith first confirmed that the series was coming back in November 2024.

The O Group boss, Jason Oppenheim, previously revealed to Business Insider that they had to pause filming in January 2025 due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

The ninth season of the reality series will also see Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Nicole Young, Alanna Gold, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim returning to the screens.