 
Geo News

Bruno Mars pokes fun at past rumours after 'BLACKPINK' Show cameo

Bruno Mars, recently made a joke, following 'BLACKPINK' performance in Los Angeles, reportedly addressing past rumours

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 15, 2025

Bruno Mars jokes following surprise BLACKPINK Appearance
Bruno Mars jokes following surprise BLACKPINK Appearance

Bruno Mars, the Just the Way You Are singer, recently made a joke about his finances during a surprise appearance at BLACKPINK‘s show in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, 13 July, the 39-year-old singer surprised fans by joining BLACKPINK on stage to perform Apt. with Rosé.

Following his performance, Bruno took to Instagram the next day to crack a joke about the appearance.

He shared a video and captioned it, “Almost out of debt BehhhhhBehhhhh!!! Preciate You ROSAAAAYYYYYY!!!!” (sic)

Reportedly, this post was in response to rumours that started circulating online last year about Bruno accumulating a huge gambling debt, however he quickly denied the rumours at the time.

    For those unversed, the Apt. singer previously joked about making money through his music to pay off the gambling debt.

    In an earlier Instagram post, he wrote, “KEEP STREAMING! I’ll be out of debt in no time,” alongside an announcement that he had become the first artist in Spotify history to reach 150 million monthly listeners.

    In addition to that post, Bruno also shared a dancing man emoji and a clip of his Silk Sonic song 777.

    Beyoncé faces setback as her unreleased music is stolen
    Beyoncé faces setback as her unreleased music is stolen
    Justin Timberlake loses cool at crew over onstage glitches
    Justin Timberlake loses cool at crew over onstage glitches
    Paige DeSorbo finds new boyfriend after breakup with Craig Conover
    Paige DeSorbo finds new boyfriend after breakup with Craig Conover
    Kim Kardashian breaks silence on viral North West decade-old rumor
    Kim Kardashian breaks silence on viral North West decade-old rumor
    Sofía Vergara's sister Sandra and three new realtors join 'Selling Sunset'
    Sofía Vergara's sister Sandra and three new realtors join 'Selling Sunset'
    Real Reason why Kendall, Kylie Jenner skipped brother Brody's wedding
    Real Reason why Kendall, Kylie Jenner skipped brother Brody's wedding
    Justin Bieber enjoys boat ride with Hailey after denying marriage strain
    Justin Bieber enjoys boat ride with Hailey after denying marriage strain
    Nicolas Cage reacts to Sarah Jessica Parker's dating confession
    Nicolas Cage reacts to Sarah Jessica Parker's dating confession