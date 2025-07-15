Justin Bieber enjoys boat ride with Hailey after denying marriage strain

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey stronger than ever after clarifying divorce rumours

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are enjoying a romantic getaway in Italy.

The singer, 31, posted snaps from his evening boat ride with Hailey, 28, on Monday.

The carousel featured some selfies together with no baby in sight, as well as some distant shots of the water and a few solo photos of Justin.

The boat date night comes days after the Grammy winner released his 7th studio album, Swag, in which he turned down rumours of a strain in their 7-year-long marriage.

"Baby, I ain't walking away/ You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise / I told you I'd change," Justin sings in Walking Away.

"It's just human nature / These growing pains," he continues. "And baby, I ain't walking away."

Justin and Hailey, who married in 2018, also share a nearly 1-year-old son, Jack Blues.

An exclusive source previously told People Magazine that Justin and Hailey were celebrating the release of his first solo album in more than four years over the weekend.

"Hailey was by Justin's side for the whole creation of the album," the source told the magazine. "Everyone knows Justin as a star and a performer. They now get to know the artist that Hailey has known all these years."