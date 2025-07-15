 
Nicolas Cage reacts to Sarah Jessica Parker's dating confession

The 'And Just Like That ...' actress recently revealed she and Nicolas Cage briefly dated

July 15, 2025

Nicola Cage shares shocking claims after Sarah Jessica Parker's dating confession

Nicolas Cage shared shocking claims after Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that she dated the actor over three decades ago.

For those unversed, Parker and Cage starred in the 1992 rom-com Honeymoon in Vegas as a couple and also dated for a short period while filming the movie in 1991.

After more than three decades, in a recent chat on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, July 13, the 60-year-old actress confessed that she had a fling with Cage.

Confirming the speculations after years of rumors, Parker simply said, “Um, yes I did,” when Andy Cohen inquired.

Now, Cage has claimed that Parker left him without any closure after meeting her mom.

“I cared about Sarah, but I don’t think I passed the Mom test,” he told E! News. “I recall sitting down with her and her mother for dinner at the Russian Tea Room, and I don’t know if it was my blue Vanson Leather motorcycle jacket (which I still have) or my sinusitis, but I didn’t hear from her again.”

Cage is currently married to wife Riko Shibata, and Parker met the love, Matthew Broderick of her life after briefly dating Cage.

