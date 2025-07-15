 
Christian Bale steps out in spotlight with family

Christian Bale is known for keeping his family out of the spotlight

July 15, 2025

It’s well-known that Christian Bale opted to keep his family out of the spotlight.

However, recently, he, along with his wife, Sibi Blažić, made an appearance at a fashion event in Rome. Surprisingly, the pair’s 11-year-old son, Joseph, also accompanied them.

Meanwhile, the duo exuded a couple vibe as they looked visibly stylish at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show.

The pair tied the knot in 2000 and shared two children. Given Bale's reputation as an established actor, it's a surprise when he, in an earlier interview, revealed that his kids do not watch his films.

They get to enjoy some of them,” the Batman Begins star told People. “They really encouraged me to go make Thor: Love and Thunder.”

“They really wanted that, and I enjoyed that and I appreciate that they did ask me to go do that,” he continued.

"What I like thinking about is that I'm hoping in the years to come they will come to appreciate these films even if they don't right now,” Bale concluded.

