Deborra-Lee Furness 'ready to date again' after Hugh Jackman split

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman parted ways in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage

July 15, 2025

Deborra-Lee Furness' dating plans revealed

Deborra-Lee Furness is reportedly "ready to start dating" after parting ways with Hugh Jackman.

On Monday, an insider spilled to Woman's Day magazine that the 69-year-old actress is open to finding love again.

 "Deb is finally starting to heal and talk about what she wants in her life going forward," the source said.

The confidant further told the outlet, "She's got an incredible support system that's been there every step of the way, helping her to pick up the pieces of her life."

"They are encouraging her to start dating again," a tipster added.

For those unversed, Deborra-Lee and Hugh announced their split in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage. However, their divorce was finalized last week.

The exes share two children - son Oscar Maximilian Jackman and daughter Ava Eliot Jackman. They are both adopted. 

Hugh Jackman is already dating actress Sutton Foster.

