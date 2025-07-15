 
Prince Harry is in trouble as Prince William refuses to make it on the table

Prince Harry has landed in a lot of trouble as experts warn not much is possible without Prince William’s approval

July 15, 2025

Prince William has made things really difficult for Prince Harry
Prince Harry is seemingly in limbo right now, and this comment has come following his peace talks with King Charles and

Hollywood insider Rob Shuter made this comment public on his substack, and according to The Sun, King Charles’ peace talk with Prince Harry is at risk without Prince William.

According to the British journalist and gossip columnist, “this whole summit means very little without Prince William at the table.”

Reason being “you can patch things up with your father – but until the brothers speak, nothing truly changes.”

He also offered his own two cents on the Royal Over-Seas League meeting as well, according to Shuter, “this wasn’t progress – it was PR. The real wound is between Harry and William.”

Because from Spare, the Oprah interview, the BBC chat, the Harry & Meghan Netlfix docuseries “William felt blindsided,” by, 'exposed’ by and ‘humiliated’ over. Plus “He’s still furious, and he’s not ready to forgive,” he concluded by saying.

