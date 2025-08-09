The Buckingham Palace statement Meghan just defied

Meghan Markle: File photo

Meghan Markle has once again sparked debate over her agreement with the royal family by appearing to use her “Her Royal Highness” title, despite pledging not to employ it in any official capacity.

A clip shared Friday on the “As Ever” Instagram story shows Meghan promoting Together: Our Community Cookbook, for which she wrote the foreword.

A screenshot of a clip shared by Meghan's brand As Ever

The video appears to display her full royal style, “Her Royal Highness,” a designation she retained after stepping back from senior royal duties in 2020 but agreed not to use in an official capacity.

Buckingham Palace statement on Harry and Meghan's HRH titles issued in 2020

A couple of months ago, BBC reported that Meghan used the title HRH on a card accompanying a personal gift to US cosmetics entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima. The card read: “With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.”

When Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from senior royal duties, Buckingham Palace announced that the couple “will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”

That 2020 agreement, approved by Queen Elizabeth II, also confirmed they would no longer receive public funds or hold official military appointments.

Sources close to the couple told the BBC the card’s wording did not breach the agreement, noting it was not for any public or official purpose.

Still, the latest appearances have drawn attention, and renewed questions, over whether Meghan is honoring the spirit of the palace’s original statement.