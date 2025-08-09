Prince William and Kate maintain silence toward York family

Princess Beatrice turned 37 on Friday, receiving warm public tributes from her sister, Princess Eugenie, and her mother, Sarah Ferguson, on Instagram.

Notably absent from the online celebrations were Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Prince and Princess of Wales did not post birthday wishes for Beatrice on their official social media accounts and also avoided reacting to the posts shared by Eugenie and Ferguson.

The couple is often seen liking posts from other members of the royal family.

The omission comes amid renewed scrutiny of Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew, and her mother, Ferguson.

An upcoming book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York reportedly contains allegations against the Duke of York and his former wife, while Jeffrey Epstein’s former butler recently made claims about Andrew in a British media interview.

Several UK media outlets have reported that William has long been wary of his uncle Andrew’s controversies and is focused on modernizing the monarchy as heir to the throne.

Public and private distancing from the York family has been noted by royal commentators in recent years.

It remains unclear whether the absence of a birthday message from William and Kate was due to royal protocol, personal preference, or other reasons. Kensington Palace has not commented on the matter.

Beatrice, who married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020, holds no working royal role but regularly attends family events.

Her birthday celebrations were marked publicly only by her mother and sister, with no visible acknowledgment from the monarchy’s most prominent couple.