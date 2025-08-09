 
Meghan Markle's friend dubs life in royal family 'peculiar prison'

Meghan Markle receives massive support from the friend

August 09, 2025

A friend of Meghan Markle has branded the life in the royal family as a ‘peculiar prison’, claiming so little was done to help the duchess as she struggled there.

The OK! Magazine quoted Bryony Gordon as claiming that Meghan experienced “ridiculous double standards” within the royal family.

The friend of Meghan says, “Can you blame the couple for wanting to escape the peculiar prison of royal life, especially given the ridiculous double standards applied to the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew?”

Bryony went on saying, “With each sordid allegation I have become more and more furious that so little was done to help Meghan as she struggled with life in the royal family, while so much was done to protect Prince Andrew.”

She wrote for a media outlet, “Somehow, Andrew got away with it for decades, while Meghan was branded ‘Duchess Difficult’ the moment she so much as asked the Queen if she might be able to borrow a tiara for her wedding.”

Extending her support to Meghan, Bryony added, “Why is it that people will tolerate all manner of misbehavior from the likes of powerful men like Prince Andrew, but not a woman who, according to critics, has a habit of occasionally emailing her staff at 5 a.m.?” 

