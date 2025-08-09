Prince Harry issued strong warning regarding reconciliation with King Charles

Prince Harry has been issued a strong warning about reconciling with his estranged father King Charles amid talks for peace.

Psychotherapist Emma Reed Turrell, commenting on whether the duke will be able to build bridges with his family, said in new documentary, named Prince Harry: My Terrible Year Harry needs to "stick a pin in his ego" if he wants to reconcile with King Charles and Prince William.

The expert said, "Reconciliation is absolutely possible with moments of accountability and responsibility on both sides.”

She also advised Harry, saying: "Stick a pin in your ego for a moment and focus not on being right, but being in a relationship. There needs to be forgiveness on both sides."

Emma Reed further said: "Any annus horribilis will be long-lasting and far-reaching, and we need to go back and make repairs not just for the year itself, but for everyone involved. We need some self-care and compassion."

The fresh warning for Harry came amid reports Prince Harry and King Charles aides held a crucial meeting recently.

The duke has also extended an olive branch to his brother by offering to share his schedule with the Kensington Palace team.