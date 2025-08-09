 
Prince William can't give THIS to his children

'Prince William's children are being brought up in the Royal spotlight ready to take on their roles in the future'

August 09, 2025

Prince William is reportedly jealous of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as despite the future king he cannot give one thing to his children that the California-based royal couple can.

TV presenter Fern Britton believes that Prince William, who is the heir to British throne, lacks one thing that Harry has.

Appearing on Tim Lihoreau’s Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner? podcast, the long-time This Morning presenter says, “He [William] might be jealous that Harry and Meghan and their two children can have the privacy that he can't give his own kids.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton share three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together.

The TV presenter went on saying, Meghan and Harry are in a position where they can say: “No, you only see a little bit of our children [Archie and Lilibet]. You don't see the rest.”

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals back in 2020, and the expert claims, “I think Diana now would be furious that [Harry and Meghan] dumped everything and gone to America.”

Commenting on the report, one royal fan says, “Harry’s children are not Royal. William’s children are & are being brought up in the Royal spotlight ready to take on their roles in the future. Harry & William are not equals in any shape or form.”

