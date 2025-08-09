 
Geo News

Expert reveals what Meghan Markle should have sold instead of jam

Meghan Markle launched products suh as jam, flower sprinkles and more through As Ever

By
Maryam Nasir
|

August 09, 2025

Meghan Markle's HUGE mistake with lifestyle brand laid bare

Meghan Markle has been told what products she should’ve launched first through her brand As Ever.

Markle launched the lifestyle brand in April, after lunching its companion Netflix show With Love, Meghan. The brand’s first products included raspberry jam, tea and flower sprinkles, organic honey, crepe mix, and more.

Now, a branding expert has pointed out that the Duchess of Sussex could’ve fared better if she had launched products which can be priced well and have less odds of garnering criticism.

Speaking to the Express, Jaimie Sarah said, "While she has an interesting origin story to share around making jam for friends and then getting lots of compliments, I actually think she shouldn't have started with food, which is a far more competitive market with more downwards pressure on products price wise."

"It's also very important to start a brand as you mean to go on, and you only have one chance to make a first impression as a brand. I don't believe that this is the best first impression," she said.

"I believe she should have started with non food items such as tableware, entertaining essentials and partyware where there is less downward pressure on pricing and where people are buying the experience rather than a consumable,” she explained.

She listed examples, mentioning "tea sets, cake stands, special occasion crockery, cutlery, tea strainers, canisters, beautiful bedding, cushions, sumptuous blankets, curtains etc."

She noted that these products "can link to creating shared memories over a lifetime, as well as having higher margins and less scope for criticism."

Prince William, Kate Middleton lead as monarchy keeps support: poll
Prince William, Kate Middleton lead as monarchy keeps support: poll
Prince Andrew faces fresh snub from daughter amid controversy video
Prince Andrew faces fresh snub from daughter amid controversy
Meghan Markle 'firmly left' royal family behind for Montecito life
Meghan Markle 'firmly left' royal family behind for Montecito life
Meghan Markle, Harry receive disappointing news from UK once again
Meghan Markle, Harry receive disappointing news from UK once again
Prince William can't give THIS to his children video
Prince William can't give THIS to his children
Meghan Markle's friend dubs life in royal family 'peculiar prison'
Meghan Markle's friend dubs life in royal family 'peculiar prison'
Princess Beatrice's 37th birthday plans revealed video
Princess Beatrice's 37th birthday plans revealed
Prince William sends strong message to Harry ahead of possible reunion video
Prince William sends strong message to Harry ahead of possible reunion