Prince Andrew faces fresh snub from daughter amid controversy

Princess Eugenie on Friday marked her sister Princess Beatrice’s birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post that conspicuously left out their father, Prince Andrew, as he faces renewed scrutiny over past associations.

Eugenie shared five photographs, four featuring the sisters together and one including their mother, Sarah Ferguson. “Happy happy birthday to my dearest Beabea… my big sissy, the best in the entire world,” she wrote in the caption.

Notably absent was the Duke of York. The omission comes just days after the announcement of the upcoming book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which contains damaging allegations about Andrew and Ferguson.

Prince Andrew with former wife Sarah Ferguson: File photo

The timing was further complicated by a new interview in The Telegraph with Jeffrey Epstein’s former butler, who offered fresh details about Andrew’s friendship with the convicted sex offender.

The renewed attention has reignited public debate over the prince’s conduct, despite his repeated denials of wrongdoing.

Royal watchers are divided over the omission. Some suggest Eugenie may have deliberately avoided posting a picture of her father to keep the focus on Beatrice and avoid casting a shadow over the celebration.

Others argue it could reflect genuine discomfort over the ongoing controversies.

Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson also shared a birthday post to celebrate her daughter's 37th birthday, showering praises on her eldest daughter for her "love and quite understanding".



